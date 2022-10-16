0
Sunday 16 October 2022 - 20:37

Energy Theft Reports Soar As Britons Face Rising Bills

Story Code : 1019542
Energy Theft Reports Soar As Britons Face Rising Bills
With the cost of living crisis mounting, the number of reports made to the Crimestoppers charity has almost trebled since 2017-18 – with a rise of more than 20 percent in just six months.
 
The chair of an influential select committee of MPs warned the increase shows the “desperation” of households hit by rocketing electricity and gas prices, The Independent reported.
 
Electricity theft, which pushes up bills for customers, carries a maximum prison sentence of five years, while gas theft is also illegal. Crimestoppers figures show 8,289 reports of energy theft in the UK in the year to the end of July, a rise from 2,876 reports in the 12 months to July 2018.
 
In the six months to the end of July, there were 4,559 energy theft reports to Crimestoppers in the UK, up from 3,730 in the six months before that – representing a 22 percent increase when comparing the two periods.
 
Crimestoppers is contracted by the non-profit Retail Energy Code Company (RECCo) to run the energy theft tip-off service, allowing people to anonymously make reports. RECCo’s website explains, “Crimestoppers securely notify the tip-off to the relevant gas or electricity supplier for investigation.”
 
Additionally, energy fraud reports to trade body UK Revenue Protection Association (UKRPA) increased by 54 per cent in just six months – from 717 in the six-month period from July to December 2021, up to 1,104 from January to June this year. While police forces in England and Wales received nearly 3,600 reports of “dishonest use of electricity” in the year to March, up 13 percent year on year.
 
Peter Smith, director of policy and advocacy at the fuel poverty charity National Energy Action, said, “Whatever the motivations, it’s truly shocking that despite the danger and the criminality of energy theft, it appears to be on the rise.”
 
The energy price cap rose to £1,971 in April, up from £1,277. Before the government intervened, it was set to increase to £3,549 this month, with a prediction that by April next year it could top £6,000. But under the government’s “energy price guarantee” implemented this month, for the next two years a typical household is expected to pay, on average, around £2,500 a year on its energy bills.
 
Labour MP Darren Jones, chair of the business, energy and industrial strategy select committee, said, “The increased reporting of energy theft highlights the desperation households are feeling as prices skyrocket and little help is offered to the lowest earners.
 
“My committee has urged the government to provide permanent help to households by kickstarting a national home insulation programme that would reduce demand and carbon emissions, and by introducing a social tariff that would see the poorest households receive cheaper bills” .
Comment


Featured Stories
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
16 October 2022
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
16 October 2022
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
16 October 2022
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
15 October 2022
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
15 October 2022
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
15 October 2022
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
15 October 2022
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
14 October 2022
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
After 8 Years of Undercover Ops, Hamas Reveals Its Cyber Weapon
14 October 2022
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
Russia: Ukraine’s Joining NATO Can Lead to World War III
13 October 2022
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers
Palestinians to Keep Up Fight until Occupiers' Expulsion: Hamas
13 October 2022
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
Ayatollah Khamenei: Recent Riots A Clumsy Reaction by The Enemy to Iran’s Innovative Progress
12 October 2022