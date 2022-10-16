Azerbaijan Reports Shelling Attacks on Its Positions on Border with Armenia

Islam Times - The Azerbaijani armed forces’ positions on the border with Armenia came under fire late on Saturday and in the early hours of Sunday, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the Azerbaijani forces "took adequate retaliatory measures," TASS reported.

Meanwhile, the Armenian defense ministry denied the Azerbaijani ministry’s statement, saying that "the Armenian armed forces did not open fire towards Azerbaijani positions and the Azerbaijani defense ministry’s daily spreading of disinformation is nothing but an attempt to deliberately create border tensions."

"The Armenian armed forces used weapons of various calibers to shell the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of the Jamilli and Mollabairamly settlements in the Kalbajar District, the Husulu settlement in the Lachin District and the Kokhanabi settlement in the Tovuz District between 3:20 pm and 6:00 pm on Saturday and during the night on October 16," the statement reads.