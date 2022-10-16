Iran Lambasts Biden’s Support for Riots

Islam Times - Iran lashed out on Sunday at US President Joe Biden for making remarks seen by Tehran as meddling in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic.

“Given the fact he neither does enjoy trusted advisers nor a good memory, I remind him that Iran is so strong and steadfast that it would not give in to his cruel sanctions and idle threats. It is also so proud that would be unfazed by the interventions and exclamations of a politician tired of years of the futile campaign against Iran,” he added, Iranian News Agency reported.

Biden said on Saturday that “he was surprised by the courage of the people taking to the streets in protest in Iran.”

The Iranian diplomat highlighted that neither Biden’s comments nor Washington’s meddlesome gestures will not surprise Tehran as intervention, aggression, and killing form the backbone of the US political system.

“Since the 1953 coup d’état up until today, the anti-Iranian policies of the US administration have been well recorded in our minds. And of course, the history and every part of the world would testify the wounds that America’s crimes and violence have inflicted,” Kanaani pointed out.

“You (Americans) are accustomed to fishing in troubled waters,” the spokesman stated.

In a statement, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Biden interfered on Saturday “for the umpteenth time in Iran’s state matters by supporting the riots as he has done ever since the outbreak of recent developments in Iran.”