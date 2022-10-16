President Raisi: US Role Are Evident in Recent Riots

Islam Times - Iranian President on Sunday strongly condemned the United States support for the recent riots in Iran, saying America's hands are evident in most acts of sabotage, assassinations, and riots in the region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Iranian president said, "When the root causes of most acts of sabotage, assassinations and riots in the region are examined, the role and mischief of America could be easily detected."

"Some 70 years of support for the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Palestine and also two decades of Americans' invasion and warmongering in Afghanistan are examples of the Great Satan's measures," Iran's President said.

President Raisi said the government stands with the "Iranian citizens for real."

He noted, "Americans resent any good, innovative and creative move by the Iranian nation and revel in their shortcomings or problems as well as the lack of security."

"The insightful nation of Iran is well aware of the enemy and its machinations and this time around will [once again] prevent the enemy from achieving its goals and will continue on the path to growth and progress," Raeisi emphasized.

Raeisi's remarks came after earlier on Sunday, Iran's Foreign Ministry vehemently criticized the United States for meddling in the country's internal affairs over Biden's statements.

Iranians have held protests over the passing of Amini. However, some extremist elements derailed the protests and incited violence against security forces.

Western-backed media outlets have also encouraged violence. Iran says it will not allow interference in its internal affairs.

"The latest remarks by the US President Joe Biden, who allows himself to fan the flames of unrest, assassination and destruction in iran's recent riots, remind us words of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Rouhollah Khomeini who called the United States 'the Great Satan," President Raisi made the remarks while addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday.