Sunday 16 October 2022 - 22:42

Biden Has No Plans to Meet with Saudi Crown Prince at G20

Story Code : 1019564
Biden Has No Plans to Meet with Saudi Crown Prince at G20
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday that US President Joe Biden would act "methodically" in re-evaluating the US relationship with Saudi Arabia, but options include changes to security assistance to the major oil producer.
 
Sullivan, speaking on CNN, said Biden had no plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a G20 leaders summit in November, and no changes were "imminent."
 
"And so the president isn't going act precipitously, he is going to act methodically, strategically and he's going to take his time to consult with members of both parties, and also to have an opportunity for Congress to return so that he can sit with them in person and work through the options," he added.
