Sunday 16 October 2022 - 22:52

Reports Say Sweden, US Sign New Military Cooperation Agreement

According to the Swedish broadcaster SVT, the new agreement will expand the possibilities of joint military operations and exercises for the two countries, in particular, during the consideration of Sweden's accession to NATO.
 
US Army Chief of Staff James McConville stressed that in the current international situation cooperation is of utmost important.
 
"The United States army will provide troops and support as directed by our leadership," McConville told SVT.
 
At the moment, the US and Sweden are closely cooperating in the military sphere, McConville said, adding the US is concerned about the situation in the Arctic, and that the Swedish military are experts on this region.
 
In turn, the Commander-in-Chief of the Swedish army, Karl Engelbrektson, said that a military alliance with the US would be useful in the event a war starts in Europe.
 
On May 18, three months after Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Finland and Sweden submitted their NATO membership applications, abandoning decades of neutrality. Finland and Sweden are now awaiting the ratification of their NATO applications.
 
As of October 6, 28 countries out of 30 have already completed the formal procedure to welcome Finland and Sweden to the alliance. The applications have not yet been ratified by Turkey and Hungary.
