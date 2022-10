Islam Times - The Iranian oil minister Jawad Owji said Sunday that the first refinery built by Iran in an overseas country is El Palito refinery in Venezuela.

Owji said that refinery has the capacity of refining 100,000 barrels of crude oil from the country's fields.

Meanwhile, the Iranian minister said that after building the refinery in Venezuela, constructing other refineries will be pursued in other countries.

