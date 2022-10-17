0
Monday 17 October 2022 - 08:21

Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes

Story Code : 1019608
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
According to Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, the airstrikes also destroyed a terrorist command center, their weapons storage facilities, and nearly 15 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns mounted on them.
 
Yegorov added that approximately 100 terrorists were killed during the aerial raids, which took place as Takfiri militants and members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Levant Front, and Sham Legion were fighting one another in the same region.
 
Separately, 20 militants, including the masterminds of a recent terrorist attack, were killed by Russian and Syrian military forces during a special operation in the southern Arab nation of Daraa.
 
On October 13, early in the morning, a bomb attack on a military bus on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, resulted in 18 soldiers being killed and 27 others being hurt.
 
According to a military source cited by Syria's official news agency SANA, the explosion was brought on by an explosive device that had previously been attached under the bus.
 
Russia has been providing Syrian forces with crucial military assistance in the ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.
 
The Russian assistance, which began in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proved effective as Syrians continue to recapture key areas from remnants of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group and other foreign-backed terrorist factions.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
17 October 2022
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
17 October 2022
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
17 October 2022
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
16 October 2022
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
16 October 2022
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
16 October 2022
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
16 October 2022
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
15 October 2022
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
15 October 2022
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
15 October 2022
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
15 October 2022
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
14 October 2022