Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes

Islam Times - Russia’s defense ministry said it has killed nearly one hundred Takfiri terrorists during air raids in the militant-held northwest of Syria.

Yegorov added that approximately 100 terrorists were killed during the aerial raids, which took place as Takfiri militants and members of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Levant Front, and Sham Legion were fighting one another in the same region.

Separately, 20 militants, including the masterminds of a recent terrorist attack, were killed by Russian and Syrian military forces during a special operation in the southern Arab nation of Daraa.

On October 13, early in the morning, a bomb attack on a military bus on the outskirts of Damascus, Syria, resulted in 18 soldiers being killed and 27 others being hurt.

According to a military source cited by Syria's official news agency SANA, the explosion was brought on by an explosive device that had previously been attached under the bus.

Russia has been providing Syrian forces with crucial military assistance in the ongoing battles across the conflict-plagued Arab country.

The Russian assistance, which began in September 2015 at the official request of the Syrian government, has proved effective as Syrians continue to recapture key areas from remnants of the Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group and other foreign-backed terrorist factions.

According to Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, the airstrikes also destroyed a terrorist command center, their weapons storage facilities, and nearly 15 pickup trucks with heavy machine guns mounted on them.