0
Monday 17 October 2022 - 08:23

Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights

Story Code : 1019609
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
“The comments of the American president in support of chaos, assassination and insecurity in Iran once again proved the falseness of the claim to support human rights, security and peace and gave meaning to the title of the Great Devil," Ebrahim Raisi said at a cabinet session on Sunday.
 
"The remarks of the American president, who allows himself to incite chaos, assassination and destruction in another country, are reminiscent of the lasting remarks of the Founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the Great Devil," Raisi added.
 
He said the role of the US can be found in rooting most of the vandalism, assassinations and disturbances in the region, and clarified, "70 years of supporting the crime of the Zionist regime in Palestine, as well as two decades of aggression and war-mongering by the Americans in Afghanistan, are examples of the actions of the Great Devil."
 
The Americans feel angry about every good, innovative and creative move of the Iranian nation, and they feel happy about the shortcomings or problems, as well as about the insecurities, the president added, according to his official website.
 
"The Iranian nation knows the enemy and its tricks very well, and this time, they will not let it reach its goal and continue the path of growth and progress with strength and dignity," Raisi stated.
 
"The enemy seeks to induce despair and hopelessness by the recent events and we must take effective measures to advance affairs and solve people's problems by confronting this conspiracy by the enemies," he underlined.
 
A few days ago, US President Joe Biden claimed he was “stunned” by how Iranians have reacted to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who collapsed at a police station and later died at hospital, adding, "we stand with the (Iranian) citizens... for real, for real.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
17 October 2022
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
17 October 2022
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
17 October 2022
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
16 October 2022
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
16 October 2022
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
16 October 2022
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
16 October 2022
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
15 October 2022
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
15 October 2022
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
15 October 2022
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
15 October 2022
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
14 October 2022