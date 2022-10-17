Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights

Islam Times - The Iranian president said his American counterpart’s expression of support for chaos, riots and insecurity in Iran has once again laid bare the fallacy of the US’ advocacy for human rights, peace and security.

"The remarks of the American president, who allows himself to incite chaos, assassination and destruction in another country, are reminiscent of the lasting remarks of the Founder of the Islamic Republic, who called America the Great Devil," Raisi added.

He said the role of the US can be found in rooting most of the vandalism, assassinations and disturbances in the region, and clarified, "70 years of supporting the crime of the Zionist regime in Palestine, as well as two decades of aggression and war-mongering by the Americans in Afghanistan, are examples of the actions of the Great Devil."

The Americans feel angry about every good, innovative and creative move of the Iranian nation, and they feel happy about the shortcomings or problems, as well as about the insecurities, the president added, according to his official website.

"The Iranian nation knows the enemy and its tricks very well, and this time, they will not let it reach its goal and continue the path of growth and progress with strength and dignity," Raisi stated.

"The enemy seeks to induce despair and hopelessness by the recent events and we must take effective measures to advance affairs and solve people's problems by confronting this conspiracy by the enemies," he underlined.

A few days ago, US President Joe Biden claimed he was “stunned” by how Iranians have reacted to the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who collapsed at a police station and later died at hospital, adding, "we stand with the (Iranian) citizens... for real, for real.”

“The comments of the American president in support of chaos, assassination and insecurity in Iran once again proved the falseness of the claim to support human rights, security and peace and gave meaning to the title of the Great Devil," Ebrahim Raisi said at a cabinet session on Sunday.