0
Monday 17 October 2022 - 10:27

Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’

Story Code : 1019634
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
According to Iranian News Agency, Trump said on Sunday that American Jews must “get their act together” to show appreciation for Israel “before it is too late.”

“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” Trump said on Sunday in a Truth Social post.

“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” Trump added.

However, some Jews slammed Trump’s comments. They took them as a threat. They thought Trump is accusing them of being disloyal. 

“Nothing to see here. Just a former US president using threatening language about American Jews at a time when antisemitism is on a global rise,” wrote The Jerusalem Post’s Editor-in-Chief, Yaakov Katz.

Retired Army Col. Alexander Vindman warned that the former president “is executing the fascist playbook to turn his mob on Jews” and said the comment cannot be ignored.

Vindman also called out the Republican silence.

“Has a single Republican denounced Trump threatening American… Jewish Americans?” he asked.

In 2021, Trump claimed that evangelical Christians in the United States “love Israel more than the Jews” — a group that Trump considers a pillar of his political base.

Trump said Israel's influence in Congress has waned and blamed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for it.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
17 October 2022
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
17 October 2022
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
17 October 2022
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
16 October 2022
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
16 October 2022
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
16 October 2022
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
16 October 2022
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
15 October 2022
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
West Prepping Nuclear Crisis Plans: British Media
15 October 2022
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
Biden Authorizes New $725m Military Package for Ukraine
15 October 2022
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
China: US Should Abandon Outdated Cold War Mentality
15 October 2022
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
US Presses Allies to Assemble ‘Patchwork Air Defenses’ for Ukraine
14 October 2022