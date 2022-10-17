Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’

Islam Times - Donald Trump has said that no US president has done more for Israel than he has done but lamented that American Jews have failed to appreciate his efforts.

According to Iranian News Agency, Trump said on Sunday that American Jews must “get their act together” to show appreciation for Israel “before it is too late.”“No President has done more for Israel than I have. Somewhat surprisingly, however, our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the U.S.,” Trump said on Sunday in a Truth Social post.“Those living in Israel, though, are a different story – Highest approval rating in the World, could easily be P.M.! U.S. Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel – Before it is too late!” Trump added.However, some Jews slammed Trump’s comments. They took them as a threat. They thought Trump is accusing them of being disloyal.“Nothing to see here. Just a former US president using threatening language about American Jews at a time when antisemitism is on a global rise,” wrote The Jerusalem Post’s Editor-in-Chief, Yaakov Katz.Retired Army Col. Alexander Vindman warned that the former president “is executing the fascist playbook to turn his mob on Jews” and said the comment cannot be ignored.Vindman also called out the Republican silence.“Has a single Republican denounced Trump threatening American… Jewish Americans?” he asked.In 2021, Trump claimed that evangelical Christians in the United States “love Israel more than the Jews” — a group that Trump considers a pillar of his political base.Trump said Israel's influence in Congress has waned and blamed Barack Obama and Joe Biden for it.