Saudi King Repeats Claims on Iran Cooperation with IAEA

King Salman leveled baseless claims regarding Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), urging the country to fulfill its nuclear commitments and cooperate with the agency.In reaction to his claims, the Iranian Foreign Ministry Nasser Kan'ani said that Iran has been among the leading countries that proposed a plan to create the Middle East free of nuclear and mass destruction weapons.Iran's constructive and effective membership in the agency as well as the continuation of Iran's cooperation with the agency proves Iran's nuclear commitments.