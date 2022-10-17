Moscow Court Arrests Three Suspects in Crimean Bridge Attack

Islam Times - Moscow’s Basmanny District Court arrested Alexander Bylin, Oleg Antipov and Dmitry Tyazhelykh, charged in the case of the recent terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, the court’s press service said in a statement on Monday.

"Moscow’s Basmanny District Court considered requests filed by preliminary investigation bodies that Alexander Bylin, Oleg Antipov and Dmitry Tyazhelykh, accused of committing a crime under Article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code (terrorist attack), should be taken into custody as restrictive measure. The court ruled that they be held until December 8 as a pre-trial condition," the statement reads, TASS reported.A truck exploded on the Crimean Bridge on the morning of October 8, causing several fuel tanks of a train to catch fire. Four people were killed in the blast and two spans of the bridge’s roadway to the Crimean Peninsula collapsed. The Russian Investigation Committee said earlier that 12 people directly involved in the terrorist attack had been identified. Simferopol’s Kyiv District Court earlier arrested five suspects.