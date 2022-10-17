Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has censured attempts by the Israeli regime to Judaize and divide al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied Old City of al-Quds, saying that Palestinians will continue defending their territories until there will be no place for the occupiers.

Abdul-Latif al-Qanou, a spokesman for the Gaza Strip-based resistance group, said in a press statement on Sunday that the escalating Israeli raids into al-Aqsa Mosque and the regime’s desperate attempts to tighten the grip on the holy site required continued Palestinian presence in al-Aqsa’s courtyards.“The Zionist occupation continues its aggression and mobilizes its forces and police to storm al-Aqsa Mosque and attempts to extend control,” Qanou said.“The Israeli plans to Judaize and divide al-Aqsa Mosque will be foiled,” he said, adding that such violations could lead to a “religious war” in the region.The Hamas spokesman also said that the Israeli settlers’ intrusions into al-Aqsa Mosque, facilitated by tight protection of Israeli forces during the Jewish holidays while closed to Muslim worshipers, heralded bad omens that the occupying regime would be responsible for.Last month, Hamas severely censured the Israeli regime and extremist Jewish settlers for their unrelenting violations at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, saying such acts of desecration could lead to an uncontrollable explosion of Muslim nations’ wrath.Israeli right-wing groups called at the time for the storming of the site so as to increase Jewish presence there as Jews celebrated Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.The extremist right-wing groups have openly called for turning al-Aqsa into a Jewish worship area and tearing down the Islamic shrines in order to build a Jewish temple on the location.