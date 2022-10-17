0
Monday 17 October 2022 - 11:16

IRGC Stages Drill in Northwest Iran

IRGC Stages Drill in Northwest Iran
The three-day war game, codenamed ‘Mighty Iran’, is underway in ‘Aras’ region along the northwestern boundaries in the provinces of Ardabil and East Azarbaijan.

The main stage of the exercise started in the presence of senior officials, including IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

The forces taking part in the drill would practice setting up pontoon bridges on rivers for troops and vehicle travel.

The expert units of the IRGC Ground Force are also scheduled to carry out combined operations including security and defense tactics.

IRGC Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour has unveiled plans for heliborne and parachute jump operations, nocturnal strikes, missions involving combat helicopters as well as combat and suicide drones, and seizing the routes and heights controlled by the hypothetical enemy.

The message of the war game for the neighbors is peace, friendship, and strengthening of sustainable security, the commander stated, warning the enemies of Iran’s crushing response to any threat.
