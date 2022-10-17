We Do NOT accept One-Sided Deal in Favor of Saudis: Yemeni Official

Islam Times - The Head of Yemen's Committee for Captive Affairs says the one-sided deal with the Saudi regime for the exchange of captives is in favor of Saudi Arabia.

A Saudi delegation is scheduled to come to Sana'a, and a Yemeni delegation is to go to Riyadh for the liberation and exchange of the two sides' captives.With the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and several other countries, Saudi Arabia launched the military invasion of Yemen in March 2015, putting a land, sea, and air siege on the impoverished country.Abdul Qader al-Murtaza said on Monday that the delegation of the Yemeni committee for captive affairs wanted the full implementation of the agreement and that it would not accept a one-sided deal that was in favor of the Saudis.He noted that the Saudi mercenaries in Yemen's Marib province prevented the agreement's success and that Saudis must oblige their mercenaries to implement the agreement if they want to complete it."Considering that the Saudi government denies the names of some of the captives, the visit of these committees to meet them is necessary to correct the list of the names," Abdul Qader al-Murtaza stressed."After the visits complete," he said, "the Saudi delegation must solve the problems in Marib, the coastal areas, and southern Yemen so that the implementation of the agreement becomes available."The exchange of captives was the pillar of the Yemeni-Yemeni talks in Swiss, where the effort to implement it were failed, and just a number of captives were exchanged thanks to local mediation.Earlier, a number of Yemeni armies and popular committee captives and forces affiliated with the Yemeni fugitive President Mansour Hadi were released in several stages through the same mediation.Saudi Arabia's warmongering in Yemen has killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis, injured tens of thousands, and displaced millions.The military aggression has also destroyed more than 85 percent of Yemen's infrastructure, leaving the country severely short of food and medicine.