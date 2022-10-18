Israeli Regime Must Join NPT: Iran UN Envoy

Islam Times - An Iranian diplomat at the UN described the weapons of mass destruction in the possession of the aggressor, occupier, and apartheid Israeli regime as harrowing, saying the regime must join the NPT, ditch its nuclear weapons and put its nuclear activities under the IAEA’s safeguard.

In his statement, the Iranian diplomat decried the Zionist regime for defying the international calls to accede to the NPT as a non-nuclear weapon party without any precondition and refusing to join regional countries in the elaboration of a treaty establishing a Middle East zone free of WMDs.

The following is the text of his statement:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

Mr. Chairman,

My delegation associates itself with the NAM statement delivered by Indonesia.

Mr. Chairman,

Nuclear disarmament has been on the international agenda since 24 January 1946, when the General Assembly adopted its first resolution calling for the elimination of nuclear weapons and all other weapons “adaptable to mass destruction.” Also, when the NPT entered into force in 1970, the nuclear-weapon States – undertook a legal obligation “to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and nuclear disarmament”.

However, 72 years after the historic resolution, NWSs continue to maintain nuclear arsenals exceeding 13,000 weapons, with the number and quality of these devastative weapons set to increase in the coming years. The US and the UK, in particular, are in front of this haste. While all NWSs are actively modernizing their nuclear arsenals and delivery systems, none are engaged in disarmament negotiations. All have long-term plans for retaining these forces, and all are explicitly or implicitly justified by the doctrine of “nuclear deterrence”. Global concerns over this status quo far exceed the mere numbers involved. What’s more, are the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of the use of such weapons and then additional concerns over the substantial economic cost of those arsenals.

I should also add that the concept of “Creating the Environment for Nuclear Disarmament” introduced by the US as well as the approaches initiated by some nuclear umbrella states over the years and under different names, have not brought about any meaningful effect towards nuclear disarmament.

Furthermore, the United States' withdrawal from the INF in 2019 spelled an end to the commitment to eliminate an entire class of nuclear missiles.

Together with the lack of political will, the growing nuclear disarmament deficit by non-compliance of the NWSs has been reflected in the failure of the two consecutive NPT review conferences. As such, the NPT faces serious challenges that will affect its credibility and viability in the long term.

Enough is enough.

The NWSs and the so-called umbrella states must be held responsible through upholding their obligations by developing a time-bound updated disarmament action plan with specific benchmarks as well as furtherance of the existing bilateral agreements. It is worth mentioning that the NWSs declaration in January 2022 should be reflected in their military doctrines and deterrence policies, with the first and foremost change being a pledge of nuclear security assurances. It is important to highlight that the NWSs have primary responsibility for the CTBT and they should mainly be addressed in this regard.

It should be underlined that the regional aspect of the cause has been facing a serious impediment in the Middle East. With the support of the US, the Israeli regime not only defies the international calls to accede to the NPT as a non-nuclear weapon party without any precondition and further delay despite its clandestine nuclear arsenal, it also refuses to join regional countries in the elaboration of a treaty establishing Middle East zone free of WMDs. The WMDs in the possession of this aggressor, occupier, apartheid regime and violator of international law is increasingly harrowing, as this regime consistently threatens other countries with nuclear annihilation. We join others and reiterate our call for this regime to abide by these international calls and renounce their possession of nuclear weapons, accede to the NPT and put all its nuclear activities under the IAEA’s full scope safeguard.

On another note, the US’ withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, as well as the unwillingness to return to it, have caused immense damage to international efforts toward nuclear non-proliferation.

We remind those delegations like France and Germany that Iran respects its international commitments on JCPOA and other issues. These delegations should rather address and request the US and the European participants of the JCPOA to uphold their end of the bargain.

In reality, while we continue to reject all WMDs, including nuclear weapons, it serves no purpose to reiterate that Iran should not develop nuclear weapons.

It is our view that the use of nuclear weapons is a violation of international law and is a crime against humanity. We strongly support the NAM proposal to commence negotiations on a comprehensive nuclear weapons convention on the total elimination of nuclear weapons in the Conference on Disarmament.

Mr. Chairman,

Now more than ever, states must work together in pursuit of a common goal: restoring, safeguarding and advancing nuclear disarmament. While Iran has fulfilled its commitments, it also encourages all others, including the NWSs, to do so as well.

I thank you, Mr. Chair.

First Counselor of the Permanent Mission of Iran to the United Nations Heidar Ali Balouji read a statement at a meeting of the UN General Assembly’s First Committee about nuclear weapons in New York on October 17.