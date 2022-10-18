0
Tuesday 18 October 2022 - 09:00

‘Israel’ Fears Being Target of Iranian Drones

Story Code : 1019796
‘Israel’ Fears Being Target of Iranian Drones
The Zionist entity’s security establishment believes that such drones will be deployed against the occupied territories by Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement as well as other similar groups, according to a report by KAN public broadcaster that was released on Monday evening.
 
Without citing any sources, the network went on to explain that the fear regarding Iran’s drone-making capabilities is what led the Tel Aviv regime to bulk up its air defenses in the north with systems like ‘Iron Dome,’ ‘David’s Sling,’ and ‘Arrow’ missiles.
 
The concern has also led to enhanced cooperation on the matter between the Zionist entity, the US, the UAE and Bahrain, KAN said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
Russian Military Confirms Major Prisoner Exchange with Ukraine
Russian Military Confirms Major Prisoner Exchange with Ukraine
18 October 2022
‘Israeli’ Mossad Behind Kidnapping Palestinian Man in Malaysia: Report
‘Israeli’ Mossad Behind Kidnapping Palestinian Man in Malaysia: Report
18 October 2022
US Recession Forecast Hits 100%
US Recession Forecast Hits 100%
18 October 2022
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
17 October 2022
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
17 October 2022
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
17 October 2022
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
17 October 2022
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
16 October 2022
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
US Running Out of Resources to Supply Weapons to Ukraine: Report
16 October 2022
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
Hezbollah Official: Lebanon Winner in Maritime Dispute with Israel
16 October 2022
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
Iran Calls on Iraq to Take Action against KRG-Based Terrorists
16 October 2022
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
Democrats Suggest Shifting Weapons from Saudi Arabia to Ukraine
15 October 2022