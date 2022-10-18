0
Tuesday 18 October 2022 - 13:09

South Korea, US to Conduct Joint Military Drills from October 31-November 4, Reports Say

Story Code : 1019832
"The planned training is aimed at verifying the systems of wartime combined air operations between the South Korean and US air forces, and enhancing their combat readiness posture," the source was quoted as saying, Sputnik reported.
 
Seoul is set to send 140 aircraft, including the F-35A, F-15, and KF-16 fighters, while Washington will provide about 100 military planes, including the F-35B fighters, according to the news agency.
 
Australia also plans to join the exercises by deploying a replenishment fleet tanker, the report also said.
 
The drills were planned over the concerns that Pyongyang could stage provocations and conduct a nuclear test, which may take place between the conclusions of the Chinese Communist Party's major congress late this month and the US midterm elections on November 8, it added.
 
North Korea has carried out eight test launches since September 25 and over 25 since the beginning of 2022.
 
Pyongyang has emphasized that its test launches are being carried out in response to the refusal of the US and South Korea to stop joint military drills, which Pyongyang believes threaten regional stability.
