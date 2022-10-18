Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella

Islam Times - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Russia's “new regions” are an integral part of the country, and security is guaranteed there just like it is everywhere else.

When asked about whether Russia’s nuclear umbrella covers the new regions, he replied, "All those territories are an inseparable part of Russia, and therefore all of them are under (our) protection, their security is guaranteed precisely at the same level as the rest of the country."

Since Russia annexed the Donetsk and the Lugansk People’s Republics as well as the Zaporozhye and the Kherson Regions, work is currently underway to integrate those territories into the nation's legislative, economic and social spheres as well as into Russia’s security system, Peskov stated, according to TASS.