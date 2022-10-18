Raisi: Iran Won’t Stand Idle Against US

Islam Times - The Iranian nation will not stand idle against the US’ hostile measures and takes the initiative, President Ebrahim Raisi said.

In a telephone conversation with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Monday, Raisi said the US has made a miscalculation to support and intensify riots in Iran, which followed the death of a young Iranian woman in a police station."The US has falsely imagined that its sanctions would stop the Iranian nation, but when they saw that not only did the Iranian nation not stop in the face of sanctions, but it continued to make progress, it resorted to sedition against the Islamic Republic of Iran," the president added.President Raisi made the remarks after his US counterpart Joe Biden and top American officials in meddlesome statements pledged support for the recent riots in Iran, which followed the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.In his latest remarks, Biden claimed that he was “stunned” by how Iranians have reacted to Amini's death, adding that "we stand with the [Iranian] citizens... for real, for real.”Addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Raisi strongly condemned the United States' support for the recent riots in Iran, saying America’s hands were evident in most acts of sabotage, assassinations and riots in the region.Elsewhere in his Monday telephone conversation, Raisi pointed to the highest level of trust and cooperation between Iran and Oman and said the two countries have growing relations in various fields.He voiced Iran's determination to strengthen ties with Oman in various sectors and expressed hope that Tehran and Muscat would continue to boost interaction as in the past year.The Omani Sultan, for his part, said he would personally follow up the implementation of the agreements reached between the two countries.He added that the two nations are benefiting from developing relations.