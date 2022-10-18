0
Tuesday 18 October 2022 - 21:20

Imam Khamenei’s Military Adviser: 22 Countries Vying for Iranian Drones

Story Code : 1019921
Imam Khamenei’s Military Adviser: 22 Countries Vying for Iranian Drones
In an address at a military academy in Tehran on Tuesday, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, the top military adviser to Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei, said the Iranian armed forces have employed science and technology so masterfully that they have gained deterrent power in various spheres.

Highlighting Iran’s progress in manufacturing drones, the general said, “Today we have reached a point that 22 world countries are demanding to purchase unmanned aircraft from Iran.”

He also lauded the Islamic Revolution Guard Ground Force for its recent successful and precise artillery and missile strikes against terrorist groups stationed in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, saying the operation zones were being monitored online by drones.

Last month, IRG Chief Commander Major General Hossein Salami said Iran has sold homegrown military equipment to foreign customers, including some major world powers, and was training them to employ the gear.

Highlighting the “effective and deterrent” power of Iran based upon domestic know-how and products, Salami said Iran has developed a broad range of equipment employed for air defense in various ranges.

In remarks in August, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said Iran has reached such a high level of expertise in the defense industry that major world powers are willing to acquire its achievements.
