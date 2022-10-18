Two Chinese Warships, 11 Aircraft Detected near Taiwan

Islam Times - Two Chinese naval ships and 11 planes were detected around Taiwan on Tuesday, the Taiwanese defense ministry said on Twitter.

According to the ministry, a J-11 aircraft and a Su-30 plane flew "on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait."The Taiwanese military "monitored the situation and responded to these activities with aircraft in CAP, naval vessels, and land-based missile systems," the ministry added, TASS reported.The Chinese People’s Liberation Army increased its presence in the region following US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan on August 2-3.Several more US delegations visited the island later. Beijing views such trips as provocations and interference in its domestic affairs as it considers Taiwan to be an integral part of China.