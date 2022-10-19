0
Wednesday 19 October 2022 - 09:21

French Cement Maker Pleads Guilty to Supporting Daesh

Story Code : 1019994
French Cement Maker Pleads Guilty to Supporting Daesh
The admission in Brooklyn federal court marked the first time a company has pleaded guilty in the United States to charges of providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Lafarge, which became part of Swiss-listed Holcim [HOLN.S] in 2015, is also facing charges of complicity in crimes against humanity in Paris for keeping a factory running in Syria after a conflict broke out in 2011.

Lafarge agreed to forfeit $687 million and pay a fine of $90 million in its guilty plea.

The cement maker previously admitted after an internal investigation that its Syrian subsidiary paid armed groups to help protect staff at the plant. But it had denied charges that it was complicit in crimes against humanity.

Lafarge Chair Magali Anderson said in court that from August 2013 until November 2014 former executives of the company "knowingly and willfully agreed to participate in a conspiracy to make and authorize payments intended for the benefit of various armed groups in Syria."

"The individuals responsible for this conduct have been separated from the company since at least 2017," she said.

In a statement, Holcim noted that none of the conduct involved Holcim, "which has never operated in Syria, or any Lafarge operations or employees in the United States, and it is in stark contrast with everything that Holcim stands for."

Holcim said that former Lafarge executives involved in the conduct concealed it from Holcim, as well as from external auditors.

Rights groups in France in 2017 accused Lafarge of paying 13 million euros [$12.79 million] to armed groups including Daesh terrorists to keep operating in Syria between 2011 and 2015.

The SIX Swiss Exchange suspended trading in Holcim shares before the news.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
19 October 2022
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
19 October 2022
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
19 October 2022
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
18 October 2022
Russian Military Confirms Major Prisoner Exchange with Ukraine
Russian Military Confirms Major Prisoner Exchange with Ukraine
18 October 2022
‘Israeli’ Mossad Behind Kidnapping Palestinian Man in Malaysia: Report
‘Israeli’ Mossad Behind Kidnapping Palestinian Man in Malaysia: Report
18 October 2022
US Recession Forecast Hits 100%
US Recession Forecast Hits 100%
18 October 2022
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
17 October 2022
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
Iranian President Debunks US’ Fake Support for Human Rights
17 October 2022
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
Russia Says Killed 100 Terrorists in Northwestern Syria Airstrikes
17 October 2022
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
Hamas: Israeli Plans to Judaize, Divide al-Aqsa Mosque Will be Foiled
17 October 2022
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
UAE Glass Economy Cracking on Resumed Yemeni Strikes Worries
16 October 2022