Wednesday 19 October 2022 - 09:23

Hamas Delegation to Visit Damascus For First Time in Decade

Story Code : 1019995
Hamas Delegation to Visit Damascus For First Time in Decade
In a statement, Hamas Spokesperson Hazem Qassem confirmed that a delegation from the movement, led by the head of the Arab and Islamic Relations Office, Khalil al-Hayya, will visit Damascus as part of a high-level delegation of officials from the Palestinian resistance factions.

The visit comes after non-public negotiations between Hamas and the Syrian leadership, mediated by Lebanese Hezbollah, which discussed the disagreements that led the movement to leave Damascus in 2012.

On September 15, Hamas announced in a statement that it would restore its relations with Syria, which "has been supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance factions for decades."

The movement considered that the decision is in the service of the Arab nation, "above all the Palestinian cause, especially in light of the escalating regional and international developments concerning the Palestinian cause."
