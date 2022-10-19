Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy

Islam Times - Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi said in a speech on Tuesday that "the Issues that the United States caused in Europe and Ukraine took a toll on the economy [in Yemen]," calling on the Yemeni people to "pay attention to agriculture as it is the backbone of the national economy.”

"Everyone knows that international developments have affected the economy and that relying on imports from abroad has become a serious problem; it is a terrible mistake that has been compromising the national security of the country over the past years," Sayyed al-Houthi noted."The upcoming agricultural season should receive great attention and care by officials and people, who should carry out unprecedented work, especially in wheat cultivation," he advised."By targeting government buildings, the Saudi coalition wanted to paralyze the work of the government to allow the chaos to continue," the Ansarullah leader indicated.Sayyed al-Houthi further touched on the role of government institutions toward the people and their problems. He argued that as a result of targeting these institutions, employees were not attending the workplace in accordance with the working hours, and stressed that "in times of truce and during periods when there are fewer cases of aerial bombardment, employees should be present in the state institutions to make up for the previous absences and to actively be present in the society to deal with its problems."The Ansarullah leader then stressed the necessity to cooperate between the official authorities and the community to accomplish many service and development projects."Sayyed al-Houthi concluded his speech by touching on the role of the president and the ministers: "We hope that the President, the Ministry of Local Administration, and the pertinent authorities in various ministries take good care of all projects - related to performance development - that are submitted to the governorates."The Yemeni resistance leader’s words come in light of a comprehensive naval, air, and land blockade that Yemenis are suffering from as a result of the continuation of the Saudi coalition’s war on the country, which has led to major economic and humanitarian problems.The Sanaa government accuses Saudi companies in particular of looting Yemen's wealth and depriving Yemenis of their salaries and basic financial rights.