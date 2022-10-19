Putin Signs Decree on Imposing Martial Law in Four New Russian Regions

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in four new regions of Russia.

The president noted that martial law had been in effect in these territories before they joined Russia. “Now we need to formalize this regime in the framework of the Russian legislation,” he explained.

“I have signed a decree on the introduction of martial law in these four constituent entities of Russia (the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions — TASS). It will immediately be sent to the Federation Council for approval. The State Duma has been notified of this decision,” Putin said at a meeting of the Security Council on Wednesday held via video link.