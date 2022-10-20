Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons

Islam Times - Russia calls on the United States to follow its example and destroy its arsenal of chemical weapons, deputy head of the Russian delegation Konstantin Vorontsov said at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

The first committee deals with disarmament issues."The Russian Federation is conscientiously fulfilling its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention. In 2017, three years earlier than the deadline declared by the OPCW, we destroyed one of the largest arsenals of chemical weapons," he said, RIA Novosti reported."We urge the United States to follow our example, which has all the financial and technological capabilities for the fastest elimination remaining stocks of poisonous substances," Vorontsov said.