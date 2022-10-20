Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy

Islam Times - Some European countries who have to pay a high price for liquefied natural gas from the US seem to be aware that they might have fallen victim to Washington's global strategy, Chinese newspaper Global Times said in an op-ed on Wednesday.

Amid falling energy supplies from Russia, the European Union has been buying LNG from the United States, but it turned out that the latter fuel is priced much higher than Russian gas.According to the Chinese newspaper, in October, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz openly expressed their dissatisfaction with too expensive US gas, TASS reported.The Global Times also highlighted the stance of French Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty Minister Bruno Le Maire who said the conflict in Ukraine should not end in US economic domination and a weakening of the EU.The newspaper also pointed to a very limited bargaining power of Europe when it comes to supplies of US LNG.The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has effectively left the EU at a crossroads, and Europe can either continue following Washington or pursue a united and coordinated policy course to stop the US from benefiting from the situation in the region, the Global Times concluded.