US Mulling Joint Production of Weapons with Chinese Taipei: Official

Islam Times - The United States is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Chinese Taipei, a business lobby says, as tensions continue between Washington and Beijing over the self-ruled island.

On Wednesday, Rupert Hammond-Chambers, President of the US-Taiwan Business Council, an initiative aimed at accelerating arms transfers to bolster Taipei’s military against mainland China’s, said of the controversial plan, “It’s right at the beginning of the process. It’s a piece of the puzzle, not a game changer.”Japan’s Nikkei newspaper first reported the plan, citing three unnamed sources.Hammond-Chambers added that it was yet to be determined what weapons would be considered part of the joint production plan, though it would likely focus on supplying Taiwan with more munitions and long-established missile technology.He said that for any such move, it was necessary for weapons manufacturers to obtain co-production licenses from the State and Defense departments.China has sovereignty over Taipei, and under the internationally-recognized “one-China” policy, nearly all countries recognize that sovereignty, meaning that they would not establish diplomatic contact with its secessionist government.The US, too, professes adherence to the principle, but in violation of its own stated policy and in an attempt to irritate Beijing, Washington courts the secessionist government in Taipei, supports its anti-China stance, and supplies it with massive amounts of armaments.Since 2017, the US has approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Taipei.“The United States is looking at all options to ensure the rapid transfer of defensive capabilities to Taiwan,” Reuters quoted a US State Department spokesperson as saying.“The United States’ swift provision of Taiwan defensive weaponry and sustainment via Foreign Military Sale and Direct Commercial Sale is essential for Taiwan’s security and we will continue to work with industry to support that goal,” the spokesperson added.