0
Thursday 20 October 2022 - 10:13

Israeli Siege of Nablus ‘Declaration of War’ against Palestinians: Presidential Spokesman

Story Code : 1020160
Israeli Siege of Nablus ‘Declaration of War’ against Palestinians: Presidential Spokesman
In a statement on Wednesday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a Spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, said the Israel military’s incursions into Palestinian cities, villages, and camps, the continued storming of al-Aqsa Mosque and the Ibrahimi Mosque, and the attempt to change the status quo of these holy sites, is a declaration of an all-out war against the Palestinian people and their leadership.

“The continuation of this reckless and irresponsible policy has created an atmosphere of increased tension that would explode the situation, which we have long warned about it,” he said.

The spokesman went on to say that “the occupying Israeli regime should realize that this policy will not bring security and stability, but will rather push matters into a dangerous situation, stressing that the Palestinian people will in no way accept the continuation of the occupation.”

Abu Rudeineh also noted that Mahmoud Abbas is following closely the siege of Nablus, the attacks on other cities and villages, as well as the killing of children, adding that he has warned everyone against the consequences of this Israeli policy.

On October 9, an Israeli soldier was killed while two others were injured in a shooting attack at the Shuafat refugee camp checkpoint in East al-Quds.

Two days later, a second shooting operation targeted and killed another Israeli soldier near the Shavei Shomron settlement in Nablus.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Nablus have been trapped in the Shuafat refugee camp and nearby towns by Israeli forces since October 11 amid an ongoing search for the shooter that killed an Israeli soldier.

Since the beginning of the Israeli blockade, Palestinians have been unable to leave to receive necessary health treatments, and many basic supplies like flour are running low. Education within the camp has been suspended as well.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
20 October 2022
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
20 October 2022
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
20 October 2022
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
19 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
19 October 2022
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
19 October 2022
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
19 October 2022
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
18 October 2022
Russian Military Confirms Major Prisoner Exchange with Ukraine
Russian Military Confirms Major Prisoner Exchange with Ukraine
18 October 2022
‘Israeli’ Mossad Behind Kidnapping Palestinian Man in Malaysia: Report
‘Israeli’ Mossad Behind Kidnapping Palestinian Man in Malaysia: Report
18 October 2022
US Recession Forecast Hits 100%
US Recession Forecast Hits 100%
18 October 2022
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
Trump: ‘No US President Has Done more for Israel than I Have’
17 October 2022