Hamas to Improve Ties with Syria to Serve Palestinian Cause

Islam Times - The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said it will continue to grow and solidify ties with Syria in the future to serve the Palestinian cause, especially in light of the increasing Israeli aggression and atrocities.

Qassem further highlighted that the goal of the travel to Syria by the Hamas delegation and other Palestinian factions was aimed at restoring relations with the Arab country.

He also noted that Hamas is determined to build solid relations with neighboring countries in order to gain support for the resistance and the liberation of Palestine.

The Hamas official further stated that the meeting participants came to the conclusion that it was time to put aside their differences and strengthen ties with Syria to serve the Palestinian people and their just cause.

In an effort to rekindle their relations, the Hamas delegation and Assad met on Wednesday in Damascus for the first time in more than ten years. A larger delegation that included representatives from other Palestinian factions including Hamas.

Khalil al-Hayya, the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau in the Gaza Strip, who was in charge of the delegation, described the meeting as a "beautiful day" and that Assad was “keen on Syria’s support to the Palestinian resistance” and hailed it as a “glorious day.”

The visit came after non-public negotiations between Hamas and the Syrian leadership were mediated by the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, in which the attendees discussed the disagreements that led to a decade-long rupture in ties.

Back in September, Hamas announced in a statement that it would restore its relations with Syria, which "has been supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian resistance factions for decades."

Relations between Hamas and the Syrian government were downgraded in 2011 following the outbreak of foreign-sponsored conflict in the Arab country.

Hamas vacated its headquarters in Damascus the following year and moved it to the Qatari capital city of Doha.

Back in June, Hayya confirmed to the Lebanese al-Akhbar newspaper that a decision had been taken to “restore the relationship with Damascus” after “an internal and external discussion” involving leaders, cadres, influencers, “and even detainees inside Israeli prisons.”

Hayya said “the circumstances, timing, and form were discussed” and “a plan was drawn up that will be implemented with the help of allies.”

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem made the comments in an interview with Sawt al-Aqsa Radio, following a high-level meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus on Wednesday.