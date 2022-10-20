Islam Times - The spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that NATO is not focused on de-escalating the crisis in Europe and warned that the alliance's deterrence exercises weaken stability on the continent.

The country's foreign ministry spokesperson stated that NATO's continued provision of military equipment and training to Ukraine is bringing the alliance dangerously near to the brink of a direct confrontation with Moscow. Previously, Russia said its stance on the need to prevent nuclear war had not changed and slammed the West for increasing nuclear tensions, Teletrader reported.

"We are fully committed to the principle of never allowing a nuclear war," the ministry's spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated during a briefing on Thursday. "We do not intend to participate in this terrible discourse dedicated to the pumping of the nuclear rhetoric. The degree rises every time, but this is done by NATO-centric structures and countries," she added.

In September, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of using "nuclear blackmail" and warned Moscow is ready to use "all means available" to defend itself, including "various weapons of destruction." The West expressed concerns about Putin's remarks and accused him of making "irresponsible" threats, but noted that there are currently no indications Russia is planning to use nuclear arms. NATO also threatened Russia with "severe" consequences if it does use nuclear arms.

"Additional tension in these conditions is introduced by the NATO exercises on nuclear deterrence that started on October 17. Most of the countries participating in these exercises have non-nuclear weapons status," Zakharova stated.