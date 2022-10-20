0
Thursday 20 October 2022 - 21:56

Yemen Launches Drone Attacks against Saudi Aramco in Jeddah

Story Code : 1020273
Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Friday that Yemeni forces launched a drone operation against Aramco oil facility in Saudi Arabia.
 
Saree said that the attack was carried out in response to the escalation of attacks by the Saudi-Emirati coalition and the prevention of the import of petroleum products into Yemen.
 
According to him, the Aramco Oil facility was targeted by nine drones, including three Samad-3 drones.
 
Targetting Aramco structures in Jizan and Abha areas and other sensitive centers were carried out by six Samad-1 UAVs, he further said.
 
Meanwhile, a Saudi official in Energy Ministry announced Friday morning that an oil refinery in Saudi Arabia's capital of Riyadh came under drone attack on Thursday, causing a small fire.
 
The ministry did not indicate where the attack originated and no one has claimed responsibility for the attack as of yet.
 
The attacks have been focused on oil installations, including the pipelines and storage units of Saudi Aramco, the world's biggest corporate oil producer.
