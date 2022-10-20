Islam Times - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeed Iravani denied allegations about his country's drone supply to Moscow for Ukraine war, and slammed political motives of certain states to raise such baseless claims to establish a connection with Resolution 2231.

Speaking to reporters after a closed-door United Nations Security Council meeting, Iravani categorically rejected “unfounded and unsubstantiated” allegations that Iran has transferred UAVs to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine.

“Iran has taken a clear and consistent position on the situation in Ukraine which has been pronounced since the start of the conflict,” he said.

Tehran, the envoy added, has always emphasized that all UN members must fully respect the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter as well as applicable international law, including sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

The diplomat stated that as a country that has experienced eight years of imposed war and aggression, Iran has “consistently advocated for peace and the immediate end to the conflict in Ukraine”, urging the engaged parties to exercise restraint, avoid escalation of tension and engage in a meaningful process for settling the dispute through peaceful means while also addressing the root causes of the situation.

Iran's envoy once again voiced support for “ongoing efforts to find a peaceful solution to this conflict”.

"It is really disappointing that, to pursue their political agenda, the Western States are trying to launch a disinformation campaign against Iran and make misleading interpretations of Security Council Resolution 2231 in order to wrongly establish a link between their baseless allegations against Iran with this Resolution," Iravani stressed.

“Iran emphasized that the issues surrounding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are completely irrelevant to the Resolution 2231 both in substance and format and any activity in this regard fall outside the scope of the resolution and secretariat mandate,” he continued.

The ambassador emphasized that "Iran is of the firm belief that none of its arms exports, including UAVs, to any country” violate the Resolution 2231.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its constructive engagement to help the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine," he pointed out.

The United States, the United Kingdom and France called a closed-door Security Council meeting following some Ukrainian officials' claims about alleged unmanned aerial vehicles provided by Iran to Russia.

Tehran has repeatedly denied reports on sending drones to Russia for use in the ongoing war against Ukraine as baseless. Iranian Officials reiterated that Tehran will not help either side in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, and cautioned that arming Moscow or Kyiv will prolong the conflict between the two neighbors.

Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky also told reporters Western claims of Iran’s drone exports to Russia are nothing but a yet another example of disinformation.

"We've observed another round of the disinformation campaign by the Western delegations, as they raised in the Council the issue of the UAVs allegedly used by Russia in Ukraine," the diplomat said after closed UNSC consultations on the matter.

"The aim of our Western colleagues is clear: they attempt to hit two targets at once, inventing an artificial pretext to put pressure on Russia and on Iran," he added.

No evidence to support Western claims of Iran’s drone sales to Russia was presented to the United Nations Security Council, Polyansky continued.

The Russian Federation uses only domestically made drones in its special operation in Ukraine, he stated.

"We have our drone industry which produces the things that we need for this campaign and all these allegations are entirely on the conscience of our Western colleagues," the diplomat noted.

Iranian official empathized that Tehran takes no sides in the bloody conflict and avoids any steps that may result in an escalation of the crisis. They reiterated their opposition to war between the two countries, and stressed Iran's independent position on the conflict.

In Late February, President Vladimir Putin stated in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

The US, the EU, the UK and a number of other states have imposed sanctions against Russian legal entities and individuals. They also increased supplies of weapons to the Ukrainian authorities. Russia has officially become the most sanctioned country in the world, surpassing Iran, Syria and North Korea, after launching a military operation against Ukraine.

Back in September, Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi cautioned that the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is a serious threat to the stability and security of nations.

The Iranian president described NATO's expansionist policies as one of the causes of insecurity in different parts of the world and stated, "As foreign policy thinkers, advise politicians and statesmen so that the people of different parts of the world do not bear the cost of their mistakes".

Ukrainian authorities claim Russia has used the Iranian-supplied drones in strikes against Kyiv and other cities in recent weeks.