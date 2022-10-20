UK: Russian Jet Fired Missile Near British Spy Plane over Black Sea

Islam Times - Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says a Russian aircraft fired a missile in the vicinity of an unarmed British spy plane over the Black Sea.

The incident was an apparent accident and not a deliberate escalation of tension, Wallace said in an address to the British parliament on Thursday.Wallace also stated that he had expressed the government’s concern over the incident to Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.According to Wallace, an “unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint,” which is a spy plane, was “interacted with” by two Russian SU-27s, one of which “released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range.”The British Defense Secretary said the Russian defense ministry replied on October 10, confirmed the incident had occurred on September 29. Wallace said Moscow pointed the finger at a technical malfunction.“We don’t consider this a deliberate escalation by the Russians, our analysis would concur it was a malfunction. However, it is a reminder of quite how dangerous things can be when you choose to use your fighters in the manner that the Russians have done over many periods of time,” Wallace told parliament.Wallace said the British spy aircraft was patrolling in international airspace over the Black Sea, adding that patrols have now resumed, and British aircraft were now being escorted by warplanes.