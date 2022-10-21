0
Friday 21 October 2022 - 08:58

Assad: Russia’s Operation in Favor of Restoring International Balance

Story Code : 1020312
Assad made the remarks as he received members of the delegation participating in the 5th meeting to follow up the International Conference on the Return of Syrian Refugees and Displaced who briefed him on the outputs and outcomes reached during the joint Session of Syrian-Russian Inter-Agency Coordination Committees in terms of following up on the efforts, procedures and facilitations taken for the return of the displaced and refugees to their cities and villages, as well as in terms of developing and strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields.

Members of the delegation said that Russian President Vladimir Putin attaches significance to developing relations with Syria, underscoring that the sessions held by the committees give an opportunity to discuss the prospects of future work and identifying new areas of cooperation.

They stated that the cooperation comprises a wide variety of vital domains involving industry, agriculture, power, culture, higher education and scientific research.

Assad highlighted the importance of following up on the outcomes reached through ambassadors and officials in both countries, pointing out to the joint work at the educational and cultural fields, “as the biggest purpose is creating an integration on the popular level based on decades-old joint families.”

He also considered that “the joint conditions of war on terrorism will help cultural and social integration between the two peoples.”
