Friday 21 October 2022 - 10:14

UN Pushes to Declare ‘Israeli’ Occupation Illegal: It Violates Int’l Law

The UN General Assembly could issue a resolution to seek such an opinion already this year.

A request for such an opinion has already been submitted to the UN's Third Committee by the Commission of Inquiry on "the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East al-Quds," headed by South African legal expert Navi Pillay.

Created last year, the three-member permanent COI published on Thursday its second report, which will be debated by the UNGA Third Committee on October 27.

The request for an ICJ advisory opinion was listed at the end of the 28-page document.

“The actions of ‘Israeli’ Governments reviewed in our report constitute an illegal occupation and annexation regime that must be addressed,” COI Commissioner Chris Sidoti said.

“The international system and individual states must act and uphold their obligations under international law. That must begin at this session of the General Assembly with a referral to the International Court of Justice,” he said.

The commission also called on the International Criminal Court to prioritize its investigation into whether it would accept war crimes suits against ‘Israelis’ for their treatment of the Palestinians.
