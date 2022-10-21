Death Toll Rising in Kherson after Ukraine’s Missile Attack

Islam Times - The death toll from Ukraine's missile attack on a civilian crossing of the Dnieper river in the Kherson region has risen to four, the deputy head of the regional administration said on Friday.

The region’s emergency services said late on Thursday that Ukraine launched 12 missiles at a civilian ferry in Kherson. Regional government head Sergey Eliseev said earlier on Friday that the attack left two people dead and ten others injured."I know about four dead," Stremousov told the Solovyov Live show, Sputnik reported.Kherson officials say at least 10 people have been injured in the missile strikes, including children and journalists.According to Eliseev, "the nature of the wounds shows that HIMARS cluster munitions, filled with shrapnel elements for a greater striking effect, have been used" in the Ukrainian attack."I am sure that the Kiev regime knew that the crossing was used exclusively by civilians... Minors were wounded, and journalists are among the victims," Eliseev added.He added that the wounded were taken to the regional hospital and would further be taken to Crimea for treatment if necessary.