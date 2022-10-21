0
Friday 21 October 2022 - 12:30

Jenin under Continuous Israeli Attacks

The Israeli regime continues to attack different areas of Palestine daily and martyr, injure or arrest Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian Wafa news agency on Friday, local sources announced that the Israeli regime's forces killed 19-year-old Palestinian Salah Briki and wounded 3 other Palestinians in an attack on the center of the city of Jenin, located in the West Bank.

With the martyrdom of Briki in Jenin, the number of Palestinian martyrs since the beginning of this year has reached 175 people, of which 124 people were martyred in the West Bank and 51 people were martyred in the Gaza Strip.

This is the second Palestinian youth who was martyred by the Israeli regime's forces in the last 24 hours.

The rights of the oppressed Palestinian people have been crushed under the boots of the occupying Israeli regime for more than seventy years. This regime has committed the most brutal crimes against the Palestinians during the mentioned period.
