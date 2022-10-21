0
Friday 21 October 2022 - 20:40

Poll Reveals Level of Russian Public’s Confidence in Putin

Poll Reveals Level of Russian Public’s Confidence in Putin
"When asked about trust in Putin, 80.6% of respondents answered positively [-0.3% over the week], the approval rate of the Russian president's work was 77% [+1.4 % over the week]," the pollsters noted.

Meanwhile, positive assessment figures for the Prime Minister and the Russian government stood at 52.6% [+1.8%] and 52% [+2.2%], respectively," the report stressed. Mikhail Mishustin was trusted by 62.8% of respondents [+0.4% over the week].

Those surveyed also expressed their confidence in the heads of various parliamentary factions. Russia’s Communist Party [CPRF] leader Gennady Zyuganov was trusted by 34.7% of respondents, Sergey Mironov, the leader of A Just Russia - For Truth, received 31.9% [-1.2%], the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia [LDPR] Leonid Slutsky got 17.6% [-0.7%], and the leader of The New People party Alexey Nechaev procured 8.5% [-3.4%].

The poll also revealed that the level of support for the United Russia party stood at 41%, with the CPRF still supported by 10.1%. The LDPR got 8.2% [-0.9%], A Just Russia - For Truth was supported by 5.8% [+0.5%], and The New People party’s figures came to 5.8% [+0.5%].
