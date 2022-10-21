0
Friday 21 October 2022 - 20:44

Macron Slams US “Double Standards” In Gas Pricing Amid Energy Crunch

Story Code : 1020412
Macron Slams US “Double Standards” In Gas Pricing Amid Energy Crunch
“The North American economy is making choices for the sake of attractiveness, which I respect, but they create a double standard” with lower energy prices domestically while selling natural gas to Europe at record prices, Macron said at a news conference in Brussels following a meeting of European Union leaders.

“In addition, they allow state aid going to up to 80% on some sectors while it’s banned here -- you get a double standard,” the French president added. “It comes down to the sincerity of transatlantic trade,” he went on to say.

The EU has been chafing over the US stimulus package known as the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides subsidies for electric cars made in North America and provides what European officials say is unfair support for green economy.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
21 October 2022
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
21 October 2022
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
21 October 2022
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
20 October 2022
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
20 October 2022
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
20 October 2022
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
20 October 2022
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
19 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
19 October 2022
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
19 October 2022
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
19 October 2022
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
18 October 2022