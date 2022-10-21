0
Friday 21 October 2022 - 20:46

Yemeni Resistance Shoos Away Ship Looting Oil, Renews Warning against Similar Violations

Story Code : 1020415
In a statement issued Friday evening, Saree explained that the oil ship violated the resolution issued by the concerned sides about banning the transfer and export of the sovereign Yemeni oil derivatives, adding that the warning message was to prevent the unending looting of the Yemeni oil wealth that is not given to the Yemeni people and to pay salaries and provide services.

“The warning message came after addressing the concerned sides onboard the ship and informing them about the decision based on the applied Yemeni laws and international laws.”

The spokesman further underlined that the ship was dealt with upon warning measures through which the Yemeni Armed Forces were keen to preserve the safety and security of Yemen’s infrastructure as well as the safety of the ship and its crew.

Saree then reiterated that the Yemeni Armed Forces won’t hesitate to carry out their duty to prevent and stop any ship that attempts to loot the wealth of the Yemeni people.

“We can launch more warning offensives to defend our great people and protect their wealth from looting, and we renew our warning to all companies to fully abide by the resolutions issued by the Sanaa authority to refrain from taking part in looting the Yemeni wealth,” Saree concluded.
