Friday 21 October 2022 - 21:35

Johnson Eyes Comeback as UK Conservatives Pick New PM

Johnson Eyes Comeback as UK Conservatives Pick New PM
The governing Conservative Party has ordered a lightning-fast race that aims to have a new prime minister in place within a week at a time when Britain can ill afford uncertainty at the top.

Millions are struggling to make ends meet as the cost of groceries, fuel and other basics soars and record inflation pushes up mortgage rates. Rolling strikes have revealed the scale of discontent. And a recession is looming, AP reported.

Though no politician has officially declared, bookmakers have made Johnson one of the favorites to win the contest — reflecting the scale of division and disarray in the party as it picks its third prime minister of the year. It would be an astonishing comeback for a polarizing figure forced out just over three months ago amid a welter of ethics scandals.

Truss quit on Thursday after a turbulent 45-day term, conceding that she could not deliver on her tax-cutting economic package, which she had to abandon after it cause turmoil in financial markets.

In the race to replace her, former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt are among the favorites — along with Johnson, who still faces an inquiry into whether he lied to Parliament while in office that could lead to his suspension as a lawmaker.

Johnson, who remained a lawmaker after stepping down as prime minister, has not said whether he will run, but his allies in Parliament are working to gather support for an “I’m Backing Boris” campaign. Johnson is expected to return shortly from a Caribbean vacation.
