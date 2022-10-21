0
Friday 21 October 2022 - 21:39

Syrian Air Defenses Activate amid Enemy Attack over Damascus

Story Code : 1020427
Syrian Air Defenses Activate amid Enemy Attack over Damascus
Several explosions could be heard over Damascus.

The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that explosions could be heard, adding that Israeli forces were allegedly executing strikes.

These Israeli aerial attacks come at a time when the Syrian government has repeatedly sent a letter to the United Nations condemning these attacks and asking them to be stopped.

In recent years, the Israeli regime has repeatedly attacked Damascus and various areas of Syria, which have been repelled by timely interception of air defenses in most of these attacks.
 
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
21 October 2022
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
21 October 2022
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
21 October 2022
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
20 October 2022
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
20 October 2022
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
20 October 2022
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
20 October 2022
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
19 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
19 October 2022
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
19 October 2022
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
19 October 2022
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
18 October 2022