Syrian Air Defenses Activate amid Enemy Attack over Damascus

Islam Times - Syrian army activated air defense systems late Friday after detecting hostile targets over Damascus, state media has reported.

Several explosions could be heard over Damascus.The Syrian Arab News Agency reported that explosions could be heard, adding that Israeli forces were allegedly executing strikes.These Israeli aerial attacks come at a time when the Syrian government has repeatedly sent a letter to the United Nations condemning these attacks and asking them to be stopped.In recent years, the Israeli regime has repeatedly attacked Damascus and various areas of Syria, which have been repelled by timely interception of air defenses in most of these attacks.