Hezbollah Lauds Martyr Tamimi: Latest Operations Stress that ‘Israel’ is “Temporary Entity”

Islam Times - Hezbollah paid tribute to Palestinian martyr Udai Al-Tamimi, lauding his heroism against the Israeli occupation.

In a statement, Hezbollah Media Relations Office said determination of martyr Tamimi reflects steadfastness and firm stand of Palestinian people who have been offering sacrifices to defend the land and the sanctities.“Hezbollah lauds martyr Udai Al-Tamimi who carried out qualitative and individual confrontations against the killing machine and terror of the Zionist occupation,” the statement read.Hezbollah lauds the martyr’s “heroism and battlefield superiority throughout ten days of major manhunt launched by the Israeli enemy to arrest one fighter.”“We believe that the blood of the martyr as well as his words will inspire the new generations and the courageous Mujahideen of our people in Palestine.”“We bless martyrdom of hero Tamimi as well as the latest operations which stress anew that the occupation is transient and that this racist and notorious entity is temporary,” the statement added.Udai Al-Tamimi, 22, from Shuafat refugee camp near Al-Quds (Jerusalem). He carried out a deadly shooting near the camp on October 8, killing an Israeli soldier and injuring another. He heroically evaded a major Israeli manhunt that last for ten days and finally carried out another shooting near the so-called Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Adumim on Wednesday (October 19). He injured and Israeli soldier and heroically confronted occupation forces before being martyred.In his will, written two days after the Shuafat shooting, Tamimi said his operation “was just a drop in the ocean of struggle,” calling on Palestinians to go ahead with resistance against Israeli occupation.