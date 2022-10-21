0
Friday 21 October 2022 - 21:41

Hezbollah Lauds Martyr Tamimi: Latest Operations Stress that ‘Israel’ is “Temporary Entity”

Story Code : 1020428
Hezbollah Lauds Martyr Tamimi: Latest Operations Stress that ‘Israel’ is “Temporary Entity”
In a statement, Hezbollah Media Relations Office said determination of martyr Tamimi reflects steadfastness and firm stand of Palestinian people who have been offering sacrifices to defend the land and the sanctities.

“Hezbollah lauds martyr Udai Al-Tamimi who carried out qualitative and individual confrontations against the killing machine and terror of the Zionist occupation,” the statement read.

Hezbollah lauds the martyr’s “heroism and battlefield superiority throughout ten days of major manhunt launched by the Israeli enemy to arrest one fighter.”

“We believe that the blood of the martyr as well as his words will inspire the new generations and the courageous Mujahideen of our people in Palestine.”

“We bless martyrdom of hero Tamimi as well as the latest operations which stress anew that the occupation is transient and that this racist and notorious entity is temporary,” the statement added.

Udai Al-Tamimi, 22, from Shuafat refugee camp near Al-Quds (Jerusalem). He carried out a deadly shooting near the camp on October 8, killing an Israeli soldier and injuring another. He heroically evaded a major Israeli manhunt that last for ten days and finally carried out another shooting near the so-called Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Adumim on Wednesday (October 19). He injured and Israeli soldier and heroically confronted occupation forces before being martyred.

In his will, written two days after the Shuafat shooting, Tamimi said his operation “was just a drop in the ocean of struggle,” calling on Palestinians to go ahead with resistance against Israeli occupation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
21 October 2022
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
21 October 2022
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
21 October 2022
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
20 October 2022
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
20 October 2022
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
20 October 2022
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
20 October 2022
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
19 October 2022
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
Ansarullah Leader: Issues Caused by West Affected Yemen’s Economy
19 October 2022
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
Trump Acknowledges That Letters to North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Were ‘Top Secret’
19 October 2022
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
Ukraine Will Receive Anti-drone Systems Soon: NATO
19 October 2022
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
Kremlin: Russia Will Bring ‘New Regions’ under Nuclear Umbrella
18 October 2022