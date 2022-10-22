0
Saturday 22 October 2022 - 10:10

Iranian Navy Commander Confirms Seizure of Two US Unmanned Vessels

Story Code : 1020500
Iranian Navy Commander Confirms Seizure of Two US Unmanned Vessels
A welcoming ceremony was held for the 84th Naval Fleet at the end of their mission to international waters.
 
With its powerful presence in the depths of the oceans, especially in the Red Sea, the 84th Fleet of Naval Forces of the Iran Army managed to carry out escort operations and establish maritime security at the highest possible level, Rear Admiral Irani said.
 
Where maritime safety was threatened by the unjustified forces in the region, Iran's Army Naval Forces were able to seize two American unmanned vessels. The US should know it must comply with international laws if it is shipping somewhere, Admiral Irani said.
 
The Islamic Republic of Iran, with its powerful presence in the region, will deal decisively with any move that endangers the security and safety of shipping, the commander underlined.
 
Earlier on September 2, American officials had announced that Iran’s navy seized two American sea drones in the Red Sea.
Comment


