0
Saturday 22 October 2022 - 11:48

Ibrahim Traore Takes Oath to Lead Burkina Faso Transitional Government

Story Code : 1020521
Ibrahim Traore Takes Oath to Lead Burkina Faso Transitional Government
Traore pledged support for a transition leading to elections in July 2024 as he took the oath of office in the capital Ouagadougou under tight security.

The 34-year-old captain led disgruntled junior officers last month in the second coup in eight months to hit the west African country.

The motive -- as in January -- was anger at failures to stem a seven-year extremist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives and driven nearly two million people from their homes.

Junta members had already announced that he would take over the role of transitional president, but Friday was the official investiture.

After taking the oath of office, Traore, dressed in military fatigues and a scarf with the country's national colors, said: “We are confronted with a security and humanitarian crisis without precedent. Our aims are none other than the reconquest of territory occupied by these hordes of terrorists. Burkina's existence is in danger.”

The swearing-in was outlined in the transition charter adopted last week.

The charter's article four stipulates "that the term of the transition president ends with the investiture of the president resulting from the presidential election" planned for July 2024.

"I swear on my honor before the Burkina people that I will preserve, respect, ensure respect for and defend the constitution, the transition charter and [Burkina's] laws," Traore said, reading his oath of office.

Last month Traore toppled Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.

Damiba himself had seized power only in January, forcing out Burkina's last elected president, Roch Marc Christian Kabore.
Comment


Featured Stories
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
Trump Had Secret Documents on Iran, China in Florida Home
Saudi Court Sentences Tunisian Doctor To 15 Years in Jail for Reacting to a Tweet
Saudi Court Sentences Tunisian Doctor To 15 Years in Jail for Reacting to a Tweet
22 October 2022
UN Envoy: Iranian Women Need No Guardian, Caretaker
UN Envoy: Iranian Women Need No Guardian, Caretaker
22 October 2022
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge Unity Against ‘Israel’
Hamas, Islamic Jihad Urge Unity Against ‘Israel’
22 October 2022
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan Facing Politics Ban in Gifts Case
21 October 2022
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
Zionist PM Worried About Iran, Russia Relationship
21 October 2022
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
Russia Won’t Attend Washington Nuclear Summit: Report
21 October 2022
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
Worried by Syria-Hamas Reconciliation, US Warns Of ’Isolating’ Damascus
21 October 2022
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
Iran Requests Proof of Russia Using Iranian UAVs in Ukraine from Kiev
20 October 2022
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
Russia Calls on US to Destroy Arsenal of Chemical Weapons
20 October 2022
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
Europe Comes to Realize It Has Fallen Victim to US Global Strategy
20 October 2022
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
Netanyahu Defends Trump Comments on US Jews
20 October 2022
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
Iran Made Major Achievements in Nuclear Industry, Doesn’t Seek to Possess a Nuclear Weapon
19 October 2022