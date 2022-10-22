The Lion’s Den Uniting Resistance: Palestinian Figure

Islam Times - The new West Bank resistance Lions’ Den is uniting the resistance, a leading figure of the Islamic Jihad in the northern West Bank said.

The Lions’ Den (Areen al-Ossoud in Arabic) is demonstrating that resistance is more important than any single movement, said Khader Adnan, 44, who has been jailed several times."These young men are not under the patronage of any faction. They are demonstrating that resistance is more important than any single movement," he told AFP.In light of the rise in the number of Palestinians killed in 2022 in the West Bank, which reached 155 as reported by the UN, Adnan said, "This could be the start of a new intifada.”The death toll is the heaviest in the West Bank in the past seven years and is also the second highest since the end of the second "intifada" or uprising of the early 2000s.Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh commented on the rise of the resistance group, telling AFP that the fight would continue from "generation to generation, sacrifice to sacrifice," saying Israel has intensified its occupation since 1967.The Nablus-based resistance group which seems to be reshaping the Palestinian resistance movement has sparked fear inside the Israeli regime.The presence and activity of the group, described by Haaretz as a “major headache” for the Israeli regime, prompted Israeli officials to meet last Sunday.The top security meeting was attended by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of Military Affairs Benny Gantz, National Security Council Chairman Eyal Hulata, Mossad Chief David Barnea, Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar, and Military Intelligence Chief Aharon Haliva, according to Israeli media reports.The Palestinian resistance group appeared in Nablus in 2022, and its formation was officially announced on September 2.The group said it is resisting on behalf of all the Palestinian people despite their political affiliation, and aim to revive the spirit of the resistance in the hearts of the Palestinians.The group of young men also assured it has a goal of changing the equation from staying underground into chasing the Israeli occupation forces.It is noteworthy that Areen Al-Ousoud includes members of Al-Quds Brigades and Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades as well as young Palestinians from all walks of life in majorly in Nablus and Jenin in the northern West Bank.The movement was founded to defend Palestinians, and has been active in responding to the killing of Palestinians, including children, women and the elderly by the Israeli occupation forces and Israeli illegal settlers.Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.Local and international rights groups have condemned Israel’s excessive use of force and “shoot-to-kill policy” against Palestinians.