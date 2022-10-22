0
Saturday 22 October 2022 - 13:08

Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Will Bolster Ties with Syria

“Bolstering relation with Syria come as part of consolidating our capabilities as a nation in a bid to confront the escalating Israeli aggression,” Hamas Spokesman Hazem Qassem said in remarks quoted by Palestinian media.

Qassem, meanwhile, denounced the Israeli attack which targeted Syrian capital, Damascus, on Friday.

“The Israeli strikes on Syria come as extension to killing and terror campaign against Palestinian people,” Qassem said.

“The escalation of the Israeli aggression in the region aimed at pressing vital powers in our nation in order to prevent them from supporting the Palestinian cause, the spokesman added.

A delegation comprising a number of Palestinian leaders and representatives of the resistance movements including Hamas visited Damascus on Wednesday.
