Saturday 22 October 2022 - 21:46

15 Killed, 40 Injured in India Bus Crash

15 Killed, 40 Injured in India Bus Crash
The accident took place between 10:30 pm to 11 pm on Friday when the bus with about 100 people on board, headed to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh, collided with a truck trolley in the Suhagi Pahari area.

Navneet Bhasin, Rewa Superintendent of Police, said most of the passengers on the bus were residents of Uttar Pradesh.

"Of the 40 injured, 25 have been admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Rewa where one person succumbed to his injuries. The death toll has increased to 15," said Rewa SP Bhasin.

Rewa District Collector Manoj Pushp said: "it seems that the trolley truck had an accident with a truck in front of it and when the driver applied brakes, the bus behind it rammed into it. Rescue operations were conducted and the injured have been sent to the hospital."

According to the Collector, rescue operations were completed last night.
